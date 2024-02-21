This February 28, Iván Cantu, the Mexican imprisoned in Texas for a crime occurred in the year 2000, will face the death penalty. The case is very relevant because organizations denounce irregularities in the case. In this sense, they demand that the death penalty be annulled and that a complete review of their procedural situation be carried out.

In accordance with The Herald of Mexicoso far no Mexican authority has commented on this fact, but The organization Amnesty International has warned that Iván Cantú It should not be executed since there are irregularities and doubts about the testimonies presented against him.

Who is Iván Cantú, the man sentenced to death in Texas?



Iván Cantú was born on June 14, 1973. According to the Texas Department of Justice, November 4, 2000 in Dallas he shot and killed a Hispanic man twenty-seven year old (his cousin) and a twenty-one year old white woman. In addition, Cantú would have taken jewelry and a vehicle from the victim's residence.

According to the aforementioned media, The main witness of the events is the Mexican's then fiancée, who reported that, on November 3, 2000, Cantú told her that he would kill his cousin. and when he returned home his pants were stained with blood.

On November 7 of the same year, his home was searched and the man of Hispanic origin was arrested. However, Cantú has spoken out against him and according to Telemundo Newswho recently interviewed him in prison, Iván has evidence to prove it.

The execution is scheduled for February 28, 2024. Photo: Texas Department of Criminal Justice

According to information from the ivancantu.org page, a site dedicated to sharing the history and relevant information of the Mexican, These actions are not entirely clear in the case. There are mentioned the factors of false testimony of the state's star witnesses, evidence withheld by the prosecution, key witnesses who recanted or who saw their testimony discredited. Furthermore, his defense team at trial failed to present a case.

Iván Cantú's defenders have also created an email to collect signatures and send to District Attorney Willis and the Collin County Conviction Integrity Unit requesting a halt to the execution and a full review of the new evidence and inviting his advocates to send him letters to show their support.