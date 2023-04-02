She is not the youngest world record holder ever, because in terms of precocity in swimming there are those who have set records even at the age of 12, but Summer McIntosh at just 16 is certainly the first swimmer to hold the 400m freestyle limit at the same time (made on March 28 in 3’56”04 and paraded by the Australian Olympian Ariarne Titmus) and of the 400m medley (made on April 1st and paraded in 4’25”87 by Katinka Hosszu who has held it since 2016 in 4’26” 36).