The Colombian reality show Who is the mask? It is generating strong emotions among its followers, since as the weeks go by, it is discovered which celebrities from the entertainment world are behind the competing costumes.

Each week, the audience expects to know which characters are those who remove their camouflage, since the participant who maintains their disguise until the end of this season of this program will be the winner. In this note, you will be able to know more details about the characters, how to vote, the schedule and the transmission channel of this show.

How was the previous chapter?

The actress from Cali Marilyn Patino was discovered. The mask was removed after jury investigators decided to gamble on his identity. On the other hand, the Colibrí and the Cayman were close to being discovered; but the first was saved by the jury, while Cayman won the favor of the public with 47% of the votes.

What characters have been discovered?

The true identities of the first season were as follows:

Beto Villa Jr. was the Marmoset Monkey

Aída Victoria Merlano personified Esmeralda

Alicia Machado was under the guise of Cockatoo

Claudia Bahamón put on the skin of Butterfly

Sebastián Villalobos was the Gallinazo

Natalia Bedoya became the Palenquera

Rafaella (Marbelle’s daughter) played Gato

Alejandro Martínez used the Armadillo costume

Nairo Quintana put on the skin of the Chameleon

Xiomara Xibille was the Owl

Jorge Cárdenas personified Pantera.

Marilyn Patiño was Rabbit.

Agmeth Escaf personified Rin Rin.

What characters are still in competition?

Monster

Wrist

Hummingbird

Pink grapefruit

Alligator

Kermit the Frog

Marimonda

Spider

Donkey

Orchid

Mother mount

Panda

Quetzal

Fish

In this new edition of Who is the mask? Colombia will seek to know the identity of one of the participants. Photo: COLPRENSA.

How to vote in Who is the mask Colombia?

Viewers will be able to support their favorite character by leaving their vote through social networks through the numeral #nombredelanimalEs. The participants must show all their talent on stage so as not to be discovered by the demanding jury, but in the end one of them will have to reveal his face.

What is Who is the mask 2021 about?

Who is the mask? is a RCN television reality, which is organized in Colombia, in which a group of costumed celebrities make presentations distorting their voices. During the contest, researchers have the difficult task of trying to recognize the identity of the 13 participants.

The participant who manages to keep his identity secret until the end will be the winner. Photo: Canal RCN

Who is the Colombia mask ?: hours

The program Who is the mask? 2021 It is broadcast every Saturday (8:00 pm Peruvian and Colombian time) and Sundays (9:00 pm time zone of the nations referred to).

What channel does Who is the mask broadcast?

The channel that transmits Who is the mask? Colombia is RCN. You can tune into the program in that medium according to your cable operator. In order to watch RCN LIVE programming, you can tune in to channel 15 on the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) frequency. Another option is to go to Google Play or the App Store, download the RCN application and enjoy its content for free.

Keep in mind that the best moments are also shared through the RCN social networks.

Lina Tejeiro, Alejandra Azcárate, Llane and Juanda Caribe are the jurors of Who is the mask. Photo: Who is the mask Colombia

How to watch RCN channel LIVE?

If you want to see it, you can do it through the official website of the RCN channel. For this, you have to enter the following link: https://www.canalrcn.com/. A second option is, as mentioned, resorting to channel 15 for the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) frequency.

Where to see Who is the mask chapter 31 and 32 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

Do not forget that you can see follow the minute by minute of Who is the mask? FREE ONLINE through the LIVE transmission performed by La República Espectáculos.