‘Who is the mask?’ The fifth season has arrived on television and the program brings with it new surprises that promise to delight viewers. Every Sunday the face of one of the Mexican stars will come to light and will be eliminated from the contest. Find out in this note every detail, from what time to watch and which participants are still in competition.

‘Who is the mask?’: when does chapter 2 start

The program broadcast in Mexico continues with its second episode of this fifth season TOMORROW, October 22, and can be seen every Sunday at 8:30 pm (Mexico time).

What channel broadcasts ‘Who is the mask?’

To enjoy another Sunday with ‘Who is the mask?’ You must tune into the Las Estrellas channel at the usual time.

‘Who is the mask?’: what are the characters

The characters of this year’s Mexican program are the following:

Miracle

Joserramonster

Calls

Baby Alien

Fairy

Sardines

pigpunk

pixel boy

Small cake

Namaste

Jaguar

Bones

Sorceress

Sunflower

Teeth

Bumper Cars

Bottle

Valero

Wasp.

Who is ‘Milagrito’ in ‘Who is the mask?’

Milagrito became the first eliminated from ‘Who is the mask?’. Upon being removed from the competition, her identity was revealed. She was Wendy Guevara, the winner of ‘The House of the Famous’.

