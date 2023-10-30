‘Who is the mask?’ It has become one of the most watched programs in Mexico. Every Sunday, a new character reveals his identity upon being eliminated. On October 22, Girasol was eliminated. Behind the disguise was Christian de la Fuente, who did not receive the required number of votes to continue in the competition.

When does chapter 3 of ‘Who is the mask’ start?

The program broadcast in Mexico continues with its third episode of this fifth season, TOMORROW, October 29, and can be seen every Sunday at the usual time.

Wendy Guevara in ‘Who is the mask?’. Photo: LR composition/capture of ‘Who is the mask?’

What time to watch ‘Who is the mask’ 5?

‘Who is the mask?’ It can be seen at 8.30 pm (Mexico time).

Where to watch ‘Who is the mask’ 2023 for FREE?

To enjoy another Sunday with ‘Who is the mask?’ You must tune into the Las Estrellas channel at the usual time.

Who was Girasol in ‘Who’s the Mask’ 5?

Christian de la Fuente was behind the ‘Sunflower’ costume. Photo: capture of ‘Who is the mask?’

Girasol was eliminated in episode 2 and behind the mask was the Mexican model and presenter Christian de la Fuente.

