The recently released series ‘Rigo’ has managed to attract a massive audience throughout the country due to its success, as it incorporates elements that have fascinated viewers, turning it into a television phenomenon. For a decade immersed in professional cycling, Urán has racked up a series of impressive achievements. His participation in multiple editions of the Tour de France, the Vuelta a España and the Giro d’Italia – the renowned races of this sport – speak of his career. Furthermore, his triumphs in fundamental stages of these events highlight his skill and strength on the bicycle.

Without limiting itself to being an exceptional cyclist, Urán also embodies an innate leader. He has emerged as a role model for numerous young cyclists who aspire to emulate his successes. His attributes of humility and perseverance have been fundamental in overcoming challenges and staying at the top of global cycling.

Julián Arango plays José Arroyave, better known as Don Evaristo. Photo: Julián Arango/Instagram See also "Ugly Betty" stays with "The rings of power": novel is the most viewed on Amazon

Who is the man who inspired the character of Don Evaristo?

Urán’s uncle confirmed that the character of Don Evaristo In the series it has an exaggerated television representation, which is observed in its negative features. He explained that the lender’s name was Jose Arroyavewho provided a grace period when they faced difficulties in paying interest and showed understanding despite trying to recover the debt, which indicated a willingness to negotiate.

Is Don Evaristo a real or fictional character in ‘Rigo’?

In reality, the series focuses on the complicated childhood and adolescence that the athlete had to go through to reach his current position. According to the production, one of the main challenges was the presence of an individual named Don Evaristopersonified by the talented Julian Arango. This man apparently complicated the lives of ‘Rigo‘ and his family.

Although certain characters and situations within the production are purely fictional, the uncle of Rigoberto Urán, known as ‘Lucho’, shared the unpublished details about his nephew’s life that we have mentioned above.

During a tour of the house where Urán lived for many years in Urrao, ‘Lucho’ confirmed the authenticity of Evaristo’s character and revealed that he is based on a real one and not a product of fiction.