A few minutes ago the last game of the day of this World Cup in Qatar 2022 ended between Portugal Y Uruguaywith a score that favored the Lusitanos by a score of 2-0.
In addition to an outstanding game by the international star Cristiano Ronaldo, a detail that drew attention was the incursion into the field of a fan.
It was running 50 minutes into the game when an intruder suddenly appeared running across the grass of the Lusail Stadium. At that time, the subject stole the reflectors by carrying the flag with the colors of the LGBT movement, in addition to wearing a shirt with the legend in support of Ukraine and defending the rights of Iranian women.
The security guards did not take long to make an appearance to remove from the stadium the man who circumvented all the measures to sneak in and “demonstrate” in this way.
Who is the subject that entered the field?
One detail that draws attention is that this man is not the first time he has entered a stadium in the middle of a game. his name is Mario Ferro Falcowho in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil also made himself felt on the field interrupting the match, wearing a shirt against fabelas and in favor of children.
He is a footballer and was a member of various international clubs, among which stands out the tre fiori of San Marino football, where he played the Conference League of this year.
