Today, August 3, the execution of James Phillip Barnes, 61for the heinous murder of his wife and a nurse, crimes to which he pleaded guilty.

According to court documents, Barnes entered the home of Miller (the nurse) and, after raping her, tried to strangle her, then he hit him on the head with a hammer, and then set him on fire. On the other hand, he killed his wife after she discovered that he dealt drugs.

This fact has traveled the world generating indignation and rejection for their actions, although according to the media Clarion, Barnes assured that they are not the only crimes he committed.

Who is this man?

James Phillip Barnes was born on March 7, 1962, he has a twin sister, Jeannice. In total there are 5 brothers. There is no record of where he was born.

His problems with the law not only date from his two murders that were brought to trial but also, during his adolescence, Barnes he was several times in prison for having committed grand theft, forgery, robbery and trafficking in stolen property, according to ABC News.

During his stay in prison, he converted to Islam and seeks to clear his conscience during ‘Ramadan’, the holy month for that religion. “They say I have no regrets. I got them. There are no more questions about this case and I am going to be executed.”he said in an interview, according to the medium in question.

Bernes for his first offense was sentenced to life in prison.

Now his crimes are two counts of first degree murder, a heinous act committed willfully and premeditated. In 1998, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife; However, it was he who sent a letter, in 2005, confessing to a second crime towards the nurse.

For this reason, on June 22, 2023, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Barnes’ death warrant. “They say that I am ruthless. I am not. There are no more questions about this case. And I am going to be executed, ”he said in the interview with Herzog, a filmmaker.

In addition, in Herzog’s audiovisual product, broadcast in 2012, he added that he has a list of things to achieve: “One of them is to solve all the unsolved crimes I have committed.”Well, the filmmaker also confessed to having committed two other murders, for which he was not sentenced.

Barnes will receive at 18:00 local time (22:00 GMT) a lethal injection in the Florida State Prison (FSP, in English) in Starke, in the county of Bradford, after rejecting the presentation of appeals and indicating his will that the maximum sentence be applied.

