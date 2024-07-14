USA: Former Fire Chief Dies Protecting His Daughter, Who Is Corey Comperatore

A former fire chief has been killed in the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump. Corey Comperatore, 50, was the fire chief in Buffalo Township, a township in Butler County, Pennsylvania. Comperatore’s sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer, reports US media, explained that her brother died while trying to protect her daughter when gunfire rang out during Trump’s speech. “Hate for one man took the life of the man we loved most. He was a hero who protected his daughters,” the former fire chief’s sister wrote on Facebook. “His wife and daughters have experienced the unthinkable and unimaginable,” she added.

Comperatore’s daughter, Allyson, the New York Post reports, called her father “the best father a girl could ever ask for” as she mourned his sudden death. Allyson said that when the gunfire came, Comperatore quickly threw her and her mother to the ground to try to protect them after Trump was shot. “He really loved us enough to take a real bullet for us,” Allyson wrote on Facebook. “And all I want to do is cry over him and say thank you.”

Comperatore’s wife, Helen, for her part called him a “real life superhero” who protected them. “Yesterday, what should have been such an emotional day for my husband in particular, turned into a nightmare for our family,” Helen wrote on Facebook. “What my precious girls had to see was unforgivable,” she added. “He died the hero he always was.