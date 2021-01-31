The scandal that was uncovered in FC Barcelona after the publication of the figures for Lionel Messi’s contract does not stop. As soon as the news was known through the advance on the cover of the newspaper El Mundo, one began to think: how was this private document leaked? Although for now the Argentine and his lawyers consider that they were data accessible to no more than five people, there are not a few who in the world of the Catalan club have already pointed to a name.

In addition to the logical name of Josep María Bartomeu, former president of the club who resigned last year after the scandal that led to the burofax and who they point to as responsible for the breakdown of the relationship with Messi, the main “accused” at this time is Carles tusquets, the president of the Management Commission who took charge of the club’s destiny until elections are held (in principle, on March 7).

Why is he the one who has been highlighted? Firstly, because from a series of “folders” in networks they have linked him to the person who is not only deputy director of the newspaper El Mundo, but also one of the two firms that has the note with the contract figures: Martí Saballs.

It happens that already in 2012 Tusquets attended the presentation of the journalist’s book, entitled “What do I do with my money ?: how to safeguard your savings in the middle of the storm”, and two years later they coincided in a round table at the Fintech Forum , a space for crowdlending debate, as the financial trend that broadly consists of the loan of money between individuals is called.

Even in the networks they assure that they know of the exclusive Equestrian Circle, the oldest sports club in Barcelona for which, according to Vanity Fair magazine, if you want to enter you need the endorsement of four members, the payment of 12 thousand euros and pass an entrance exam.

According to Blaugrana fans on Twitter, Saballs is a member of the club and they point out that Tusquets was there this week inaugurating a Barcelona club, but they also point to information that the journalist has given about the current interim head of the club.

In early December, a statement from Tusquets had raised dust. “Economically speaking, he would have sold Messi; It would have been desirable to sell it, ”he said in an interview with Catalan radio Rac1. That day he added that the economic situation of the club was “worrying, terrible”, but added that he had “hope”.

Before taking charge of the destinies of the Blaugrana club, Tusquets had a very special with Argentina and more specifically with the other great star who gave the fertile Albiceleste soil: Diego Maradona.

The controversial leader today, a banker and businessman by profession, was remembered by many culés fans for having been, at the age of 27, the youngest leader of a board he commanded Jose Luis Nunez. He served as treasurer.

It was around those years that he came to the club, in a bomb operation for the time, Diego Maradona. Barcelona paid 8 million dollars for the arrival of the 10 from Boca, and according to what they say in Catalonia, Tusquets’ extensive knowledge of the foreign exchange market was key to making the pass happen.

In a profile made by the Catalan media Sport, the merits of Tusquets in the financial sector were highlighted, where he has more than four decades of experience.

According to the Barcelona statutes, “the Management Committee must exercise the functions of government, administration and representation that correspond to the Board of Directors, but limited to the necessary and essential acts for the maintenance of the normal activities of the Club and the protection of its interests”.

Today, his name is on the target that all Barcelona fans are aiming for …

