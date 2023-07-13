He process definition of who will be the “corcholata” winner (presidential hopeful) to defend the works of the Fourth Transformation it is already underway; as we know the national president of BRUNETTE Mario Delgado has reported that the lifting of the surveys with which the final decision will be made will be held from August 28 to September 3 to finally make known to the “corcholata” winner the September 6, 2023.

During these weeks that the presidential hopefuls of BRUNETTE and their allies from 4T Green and PT have made a series of tours throughout the country the electoral preference numbers in the surveys they have not moved significantly with respect to the results obtained in the last 14 months; and is that the doctor Claudia Sheinbaum continues as a leader in each and every one of the published surveys (certified by the INE), by a margin of almost 10 percentage points.

When consulting the polls.mx site we have two instruments with statistical rigor, on the one hand the Power Ranking where the percentage of possibilities that a candidate has to win where the doctor Claudia it has remained uninterruptedly as the leader of that ranking; and on the other side is the Survey of Surveys which is a conglomerate of all the polls published (Electoralia, El Financiero, Rubrum, Campaigns & Elections México, GobernArte, Consulta MItofsky, México Elige, Poligrama) and the numbers yielded by this quantitative exercise are blunt.

On the one hand, its advantage is maintained since the last measurement as of yesterday, July 12, shows that Claudia Sheinbaum wins with 37 percent, Marcelo Ebrad remains in second place with 28 percent (a current difference of 9 percentage points); already more behind appears Adam Augustus with 15 percent norona with 9, monreal with 5 points and Manuel Velazco with just 4 percent. Now, if we consult the measurement of the confrontation by political parties, the bloc of the 4T headed by BRUNETTE, Green and PT obtains 57 percent of the electoral preferences, while the PRIAN’s alliance with the PRD it barely manages 32 percent, giving it a wide lead of 25 percentage points. AND MC The truth is that it doesn’t look good since he continues with a single digit in his preferences and now with an internal crisis since the main figures of MC (Alfaro, Samuel Garcia and Colosio) have expressed their annoyance and disagreement with the decisions that he wants to promote dante delgado.

On the other hand, on the same site polls.mx we can find that the best positioned candidate of the PRIAN is Xochitl Galvez Santiago Creel, also a PAN member, with 36 percent, compared to second place, with 26 percent, and the PRI members Beatriz Paredes, with 11, and Enrique de la Madrid, with just 3 points, were further behind. However, if we carry out a confrontation (Electoralia) between the two leading candidates for Brunette and the 4T Claudia Sheinbaum and for the PRIAN Xochitl GalvezClaudia wins by a huge margin of 2 to 1, since the PAN member is left with 26 percent, compared to Claudia who would sweep her with 52 percent, just double the preferences in voting intentions to become the next president and the first female head of the Mexican state. It is true that in a presidential contest there are many circumstances and conditions that change, however the leadership of Claudia Sheinbaum leading all the polls in the last 14 months has been a constant. Is Claudia who can make the slogan “the woman in power” come true in Mexico for him 2024If this trend continues, Claudia will be president.

