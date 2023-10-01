Las Vegas, Nevada.- Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez in one of the scenes that has raised his arms the most times, today at the show “undisputed vs undisputed”versus Jermell Charloachieved victory to defend his 168 pound titles and continue with his reign in the professional boxing at the age of 33 years.

In the shed of T-Mobile Arena of Las Vegas, Snowfall He was surrounded by more than twenty thousand fans who chanted the nickname ‘Canelo since the scheduled fights on this card took place in the multipurpose pavilion.

After listening to the presentation of Santa Fe Klan while accompanying Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez We saw a redhead confident and sure of tonight’s result who gave himself the luxury of dancing to the rhythm of “Por Mi México” while Jermell Charlo I was waiting for him on the floor.

When the bell rang, the two fighters analyzed the situation being ‘Canelo’ Alvarez the one who cornered Jermell Charlo in the development of the fight to deliver his best blows that took the US in the seventh round.

Saul Alvarez showed his fang before the blows that Jermell Charlo prescribed to make the contest tense, however Saul Alvarez He focused on maintaining his guard to take care of the result and retain his scepters once again. WBC, OMB, AMB and IBF of the 168 pounds.

‘Canelo’ Álvarez reached 60 victories in his career and after emerging victorious in Las Vegas, Nevada will receive a purse of 50 million dollars, the highest amount in his career, exceeding the 45 million dollars he obtained after the trilogy against Gennady Golovkin.

