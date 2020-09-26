In the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the names and drug chats of many big celebrities of Bollywood started coming out after Riya Chakraborty. While the teams of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which are investigating the case, are now investigating the network of drugs spread across Bollywood, as well as trying to find the main kingpin by digging the drug network spread across Mumbai .

According to the report of our affiliate channel Times Now, the statements of all the people who have been questioned by the NCB so far are being matched. The NCB wants to somehow get information about the ringleader of this drug trade in Mumbai. The Special Investigation Team of the Narcotics Control Bureau for Delhi to Mumbai investigation is also investigating the contacts of drug peddlers who were supplying drugs to the people of Bollywood and TV industry.

According to the report, in this investigation, there are more than 39 people on NCB Radar who are involved in the transaction and use of this drugs in some way or the other. It is being told that through interrogation of Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma, the agency wants to know the names of more people in this case so that the entire chain of people connected with drugs can be found. That is why senior officers of NCB are also involved in this inquiry. After Deepika, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are also being questioned on the drug chat case on Saturday.