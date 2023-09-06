Adil Harrati, a 45-year-old Moroccan, would be the killer of Rossella Nappini: according to the investigators, his was a premeditated gesture

The name of the man arrested following the femicide of the 52-year-old nurse in Rome Rossella Nappini is Adil Harrati. It is a 45-year-old of Moroccan nationality and resident in Italy for many years, with whom the victim seems to have had a love affair in the past. Relationship that was then closed at the behest of the same woman, as told by some colleagues of the 52-year-old.

Adil Harrati, the suspect in the feminicide

Following a lightning manhuntRome police officers have tracked down and arrested the alleged perpetrator of the femicide of Rossella Nappini, the 52-year-old nurse stabbed to death on Monday afternoon in the entrance hall of a building in via Allievo.

It’s about Adil Harratia 45-year-old man with Moroccan nationality but a long-time resident in Rome, where he supported himself by doing renovations and small masonry.

Passionate motive

Rossella’s car, vandalized in 2018 by Adil Harrati

The motive behind this umpteenth femicide it would be, as often happens in these cases, of nature passionate.

According to what was told to the investigators by some people close to Rossella Nappini, it seems that the victim and her executioner had had a relation in the past.

A story that ended at the behest of the 52-year-old herself, against the will of Harrati himself, who had since begun following and stalking his ex.

As it reports The messengerin 2021 Harrati had vandalized the car by Rossella, writing in large letters and with a spray can “I love you so much” on her car.

The woman, despite it stalking and the threats received, he did not have never officially reported the persecutions received to the competent authorities.

At the same time, on several occasions he had shown all his interest in the fight against violence against women. In 2018, for example, on the occasion of his birthday, she had opened a fundraiser for an organization that fights for this social scourge. A gesture that today resonates like a tragic omen.

How Rossella Nappini died

Credit: Rossella Nappini Facebook

Then he thought about what happened in the moments immediately preceding the crime the victim’s elderly mother.

The killer, who in the past had also carried out work in the condominium theater of the tragedy, would have waited for his victim to return right in the old woman’s house.

Then it has intercepted in the entrance hall and there would have arisen an argument, which immediately turned into a terrible one aggression with the knife which, premeditatedly, he had brought with him.