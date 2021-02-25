The Federal Oral Court 4 (TOF 4) condemned by majority vote Lázaro Báez to 12 years in prison, for the crime of money laundering in the case known as the Route of Money K. Of the three judges, the one who ruled in partial dissent regarding the amount of the penalty and the fine was Gabriela López Iñíguez, who in other failures it had favored former Kirchner officials.

As money laundering cases require a preceding crime, the Ruta del Dinero K was linked to the case of the alleged fraud against the State due to the irregular assignment of public works to Báez during the Kirchner government. This point it was recognized by the judges Néstor Costabel and Adriana Palliotti.

Instead, López Iñíguez considered that “It does not warn of the possibility of considering that all the assets of Báez or ACSA were illegal” and stated that “there was a coexistence between licit activities with the commission of illicit ”.

López Iñíguez also differentiated himself from his TOF 4 peers in the penalties that the businessman’s daughters, Luciana and Melina Báez, should receive, sentenced by majority to three years in suspended prison as secondary participants in the laundering maneuvers. She He pronounced himself to absolve them, considering that Lázaro Báez had used their names in both accounts and companies, and ruled that “The Judiciary must have a gender perspective.”

Also as part of TOF 4, in August 2018 he had been one of the judges who unanimously sentenced Amado Boudou to five years and 10 months for the Ciccone case, but it was the only one who interpreted that he should not go to prison. As his position was in the minority, the former vice president ended up arrested. But for a short time. In December of that same year, he signed another ruling that based on legal criteria He was granted release from prison.

Shortly before, in March 2018, López Iñíguez had contributed one of the two votes with which the TOF 8 that he presides granted granted by majority and early in the morning the release Carlos Zannini, former head of the Legal and Technical Secretariat and current Treasury Attorney, and piquetero Luis D’Elía, both accused in the case for the understanding pact with Iran signed during the presidency of Cristina Kirchner.

The judge had just arrived at that federal court at the proposal of the Cristina government, after in 2014 stop the eviction of the Papa Francisco neighborhood, in Villa Lugano, property that had been taken over by families from Villa 20 at a time when Mauricio Macri was the head of the City Government.

Since TOF 8, in addition, last December endorsed the acquittal of Guillermo Moreno in the case of threats and verbal attacks at a Clarín Group meeting in April 2013.

López Iñíguez, 50, graduated as a lawyer from the UBA in 1996. She was an official rapporteur as soon as she joined the Justice, from 1996 to 1998 in the TOF 6. Later, in the same court, she held different positions: prosecutor administrative, secretary and chamber secretary. She became a judge of first instance on November 2, 2003.