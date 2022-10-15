Mexico. The actor Sebastián Ligarde, originally from Puebla de Zaragoza, Mexico, has had a romantic relationship for several years with Jorge López, and in his social networks he continually shares images by his side.

Sebastián Ligarde married Jorge during 2014, this after 20 years of relationship, as the first has commented in interviews that some television programs have done to him and they are together today.

The couple had kept their relationship hidden, but in 2013 Sebastián was encouraged to make it public that he lived with Jorge and spoke openly about his sexual orientation.

In an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, in 2018, Ligarde, who is 68 years old, confessed that Jorge came into his life as a gift from his deceased friend Carlos.

Sebastián Ligarde and his partner Jorge. Facebook photo

Ligarde shares with Infante that when she arrived at her apartment with the ashes of her best friend, she met her now-husband, who had just rented a house in their building.

“My best friend had passed away, so I was the one who took him to the crematorium. I was arriving at my house, where I live, with Carlos’s ashes and, at that moment, Jorge was leaving the building, he had just rented a apartment in that building,” Sebastian narrates about how he met Jorge.

“I’ve always thought that Carlos put it on my path, because I didn’t realize how much in love I was with my best friend. I didn’t realize how much I loved him, until he suddenly died,” says Ligarde, remembered for his performance in the telenovela Quinceañera, starring Thalía and Adela Noriega in the 1980s.

After the death of Carlos, Jorge López became Sebastián’s best friend, then in the love of his life and they have been together almost 30 years.

Sebastián Ligarde recently confessed to the media in CDMX that he suffers from a tumor and Jorge López Lira, his partner, has supported him a lot at this stage: “he has been a great companion in this difficult stage of his life.”

We recommend you read: