In addition to an admired and followed novelist, the writer César Aira -who this Monday won the Formentor Award– is an essayist. As such, he wrote, among many others, a Dictionary of Latin American authors, the critical book The three dates Y On contemporary art followed by En La Habana, two works on art.

And in May it will come out The wave that reads, a book that brings together non-fiction work by Cesar Aira that was published but scattered. It is edited by Random House Literature.

Who is the greatest of the Argentine writers?

These polls, apart from their irredeemable frivolity, have a basic flaw: they appeal to the opinion of the people at the precise point where their knowledge should be called.

Here, the elements to be measured (“writer”, “Argentine writer”, “great”) bear a heavy ontological suspicion. And the opinion that one can form about imaginary beings, as Borges himself has taught us, is not relevant at all. A private survey outline, on the other hand, might not be without some interest.

A writer, to give the simplest definition, is the man who with his work updates the History of a literature. Literature is a matter of books, and these are peculiar objects that serve as a program and model for every dream involving a language or a civilization. The importance of these daydreams, nebulous as they are, is that they mark the life of man on the crust of the Earth (they mark it even in the ruins, in the desert), and their impossible coefficient is History. Reading is the ultimate reality of a nation, and since literature is the system that guarantees the persistence of readings, a living literary history will make History possible. Now, under what conditions can the literary history of a country be said to be alive?

To make the individual collective collective is to make literature a policy, the only one that is worthwhile. Cesar Aira

The most encouraging response is found in the entry for December 25, 1911, of the Daily by Franz Kafka: a community can only creatively assume and use a literature if it works in the immediate, in the molecular fabric of society, and not in hypothetical coagulations of a general sense (state apparatus, army, great men); in a word, if it is a small literature. All the requirements it proposes Kafka they occur with obvious evidence in Argentine literature. How to doubt that ours is a small literature, and one of the most effective you can imagine? It is so because of its permanent and constitutive conflict, because of its small issues, because of its immediate link with politics, because it was made in a non-native language, and because of the density of its history. A literature internal consumption, In one word; Those ladies who insist on reminding us that Martín Fierro has been translated into thirty or forty languages ​​can only make us laugh. It is easy to see, on the other hand, that the dividing line between the best and the worst written in our country passes through this concept: a small, fully accomplished literature, on the one hand (the gauchescos, Sarmiento, Mansilla, Macedonio, Arlt), and on the other a supposed literature of “teachers”, failed (Lugones, Larreta, Mallea, Sabato). Efforts to catalog Borges among the greats. But apart from the wicked stubbornness of it Borges To disqualify these efforts, all his work, from the first to the last page, is the work of an operator of a small literature. Hence, among other things, the ambiguity of his relationship with Lugones. If Lugones had been a writer, the literary profession in Argentina would have lost all interest forever. It was not, despite its unlikely facility to write or versify, and to this day Borges He has not stopped thanking you.

In a dense little book (Kafka, Ed. De Minuit, 1975) Deleuze Y Guattari they have developed the theme of small literature, and have found its key feature in the abandonment of individuality, in favor of what they call “a collective device of enunciation.” Anyone who has read Borges he knows that it is not about something else: a device to undo the writer into the reader, and vice versa (Pierre Menard, Funes, Dahlmann, Américo Castro, Isidro Parodi …), an elegant theorem that proved the social reversibility of the writer. Borges He himself has been turned upside down: it is no coincidence that, in many novels that are written today, he is just another character.

Indeed, make the individual collective it is to make a policy of literature, the only one that is worthwhile.

Jorge Luis Borges. Inescapable when it comes to thinking

The first step is to set in motion a mechanism that allows you to enter and exit, with the agility of a Nietzschean dancer, from writing. Borges it has done.

The preliminary warning in his first book foreshadows this device; and the dedication of their Complete works takes it to its ultimate consequences: it is not only the frontiers of writing that open but also those of the Oedipal conflict that supposedly would make a specific individual write, and not others. Hence, it cannot be blamed for spreading about Argentine society, or for making statements on any subject. Who but he can call a border dispute “imaginary”? Who with more right than him can say that abroad our currency is “wallpaper”?

At the present time, a poll of the “greatest” writer has a somewhat sinister resonance. That is unavoidable. But at any moment the writers themselves may decide to give their answer at length. Because that is another of the characteristics of a small literature: the authors of the past can return en bloc, with the speed of lightning, and rewrite all their books on the fabric of the present. Maybe they already are. The situation is fluid, ambiguous, reversible: we learned this by reading a few memorable stories.

“To write”, the poet Rodolfo Fogwill has said, “is to create a space in which to write”. That space, social, historical, economic, aesthetic, is Argentina. There is not a great distance between Argentina and Argentine literature: the Borgean device may be the best tool to reactivate our literary history. Without going any further, Carriego’s biography could serve as a manual for revitalization.

So if the television cameras on the street surprise us, with their point-blank question, we already have an answer: “Carriego”.

