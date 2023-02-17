Cruz Azul is going from bad to worse. The cement team has had a disastrous start in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League and is in penultimate position after obtaining just one point out of 15 possible. The dismal results of the Celeste Machine led the board to take action on the matter and dispense with the services of Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez as technical director.
This Friday, February 17, the La Noria team will visit Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium in activity corresponding to matchday 8. The camoteros have seven consecutive games without losing against Cruz Azul; The last time the capitalists were able to beat the La Franja team was in July 2018.
La Máquina will have to face this duel without the presence of José de Jesús Corona, its starting goalkeeper, who was sent off at minute 90+7 in the match against Toluca. The veteran goalkeeper saw the second yellow card after having words with referee Marco Antonio Ortiz.
Joaquín Moreno, technical director of Cruz Azul, will not be able to count on his captain and starting goalkeeper for the duel against Puebla. According to the most recent reports, the celestial strategist would already have defined who will protect the three sticks this Friday.
According to information from the chain TUDN, Moreno will opt for Sebastián Jurado. The 25-year-old goalkeeper will have a new opportunity to show his quality. The footballer from Veracruz won the game against Andrés Gudiño, another of the options that the Celeste Machine had within reach.
It must be remembered that the last time Sebastián Jurado started with Cruz Azul was in that Apertura 2022 duel in which Club América defeated the cement growers by a score of 7-0.
