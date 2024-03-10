Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

Sandra Hülser is nominated for Best Actress at the 2024 Oscars for her role in “Anatomy of a Case”. © Christoph Soeder/dpa/picture alliance

From the theater company to the Oscar nomination: Sandra Hülser's career is impressive. She could win an award for her role in “Anatomy of a Case.”

Los Angeles – Sandra Hülser is currently the rising star in the German film industry. The outstanding actress could now receive the most coveted award and thus gild her career. Hülser is one of the five nominees for the 2024 Oscar in the “Best Actress” category. But who is the woman who delights audiences worldwide in “Anatomy of a Case”?

Surname Sandra Hueller Born April 30, 1978 in Suhl Oscar nominations Anatomy of a Case / The Zone of Interest

Sandra Hülser made it from the theater to the Oscars

Sandra Hülser was born on April 30, 1978 in Suhl, Thuringia. While she was still at school she discovered her passion for theater and played in the theater group. After graduating from high school, she completed training at the renowned Ernst Busch acting school in Berlin. Success didn't take long to arrive: in 2003 she received her first award as “Young Actress of the Year”. At that time she played a mentally disabled young woman who discovers her sexuality.

In her first feature film, “Requiem,” Sandra Hülser played a young woman with a disability. She celebrated her breakthrough with the film “Toni Erdmann”, in which she attracted attention with, among other things, a hilarious nude scene.

Simple roles are not for Sandra Hülser

In the SZ magazine Huller explained that she doesn't like easy roles. She described acting as an “empathy profession, a thinking-about-others profession.” “The more I find out about different types of people, the greater my ability to accept them all as they are,” says Hülser.

In 2024, Sandra Hülser will be in the spotlight in five categories at the 2024 Oscars with the French film “Anatomy of a Case”. In it she plays a German writer who lives with her husband and child in the French Alps. When her husband is found dead in the snow, she becomes the prime suspect.

The film could win Oscars in these five categories

Best main actress

Best movie

Best Direction

Best Original Screenplay

Best cut

French director Justine Triet says she tailor-made the role for Hülser. The British film “The Zone of Interest”, in which she also plays a leading role, is also nominated several times at the 2024 Oscars. In this film, Hülser takes on one of her most sensitive roles, that of the wife of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höß.

Is the Oscar 2024 waiting for Sandra Hülser?

Since the two most recent films were presented in Cannes in May 2023, Sandra Hülser has been internationally successful. The term “Hüller effect” was even coined at Cannes because both “Anatomy of a Case” and “The Zone of Interest” were among the winning films. Further awards followed for the actress: the European Film Prize, the US Film Critics' Prize, and the French César. At the British Bafta film awards and the Golden Globes, Hülser was nominated for best actress. Will the Oscar follow in 2024? (jh with AFP)

