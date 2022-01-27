An African-American man on death row for a double murder was given a lethal injection in Oklahoma on Thursday, becoming the first inmate to be executed in 2022 in U.S.

The southern state “carried out the execution of Donald Grant without complications at 10:16 this morning,” its attorney general, John O’Connor, wrote in a press release posted on Facebook.

The man in his 40s, whose last words were barely intelligible, succumbed to an injection of three substances at McAlester Penitentiary.

This cocktail has been accused of causing excruciating suffering to convicts, something prohibited by the United States Constitution.

In late October, an inmate was wracked with seizures and vomited repeatedly after the first injection. None of that happened on Thursday, witnesses to the execution reported at a brief news conference.

In 2001, Grant, then 25, robbed a hotel to bail out his jailed girlfriend. During the attack, he opened fire on two store employees, killing one instantly and finishing the other with a knife, according to court documents.

In 2005, a jury sentenced him to death for this double murder. Since then, he has filed numerous appeals to have his sentence overturned, citing intellectual disabilities in particular.

In an online petition, his supporters claimed that he suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome and head trauma caused by violence inflicted in his childhood by an alcoholic father.

His last appeal, regarding the method of execution chosen by Oklahoma, had been rejected this Wednesday by the Supreme Court. The application of death penalty it continues to decline in the United States, where eleven executions were carried out in 2021, the lowest number in decades.

AFP

