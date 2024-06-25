Arath de la Torre has just become the fifth member of The House of Famous Mexico 2so everyone is very happy about the entry of said inhabitant, while haters assure that the driver of the Today program It is only going to bring out his true personality which is very controversial.

For those who don’t know, Arath de la Torre has gotten into various controversies in the past, the most recent being the scandal he had against Joanna Vega-Biestro in the past with whom he had fought at a party, so many attacked the new member of The House of Famous Mexico 2.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Another thing that could benefit Arath of the Tower The thing is that they could see a much more human host making it clear that he is not controversial as everyone thinks, but it will be the day he gets home when the presenter can show his true personality in the face of so much drama from the past.

“He swims better… and the program doesn’t learn today… Don’t send his hosts”, ““He will be the first eliminated” The same thing they said about Sergio last season and well… The story was different”, “Being able to have Paolita Suárez and Kary Torres, in the same season, wasted the opportunity with this man without a hint of charisma and mamón,” write the social networks.

It is worth mentioning that Arath has been in the entertainment industry for years as an actor and host, but the public has rarely seen what he is like outside of his character, so this could both help him in his career and sink him, since that is what happens in this type of projects.