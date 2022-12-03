The first round of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has come to an end, and with the great surprise of finding Germany eliminated without reaching the round of 16, as it had already happened in 2018, added to other surprises such as Denmark and Belgium outside, it is time to take stock and play it all.
The question is clear and concrete: Who is the favorite to win the World Cup after the group stage? Although teams like Brazil, England and France have done things in a good way, and no one can say that they are not candidates to lift the trophy, I think that the Argentine team has given a sample of character after the initial defeat against Arabia and today it emerges as the great candidate.
I have no problem affirming this and I don’t believe in the “null mufa” and those phrases that people utter, since ultimately the ones who play are the footballers and reality is not decided anywhere other than the field of play.
Lionel Scaloni’s team began losing unexpectedly to Saudi Arabia, as we said, by 2-1, which was a blow for Lionel Messi and company, but they quickly recovered with 2-0 victories against Mexico and Poland, with a huge Enzo Fernández, a great Mac Allister, glimpses of the best player in the world and accompaniment of the whole team.
Accompanied by some 30,000 souls every time it takes to the field, Argentina is very clear that it wants to bring home the third World Cup, the nickname of candidate does not weigh on it, the whole country is united to achieve the great objective and already having suffered the heavy blow of defeat, now it is all gain. Australia is coming in the round of 16. You will have to go step by step. But with the illusion more present than ever.
#favorite #win #Qatar #World #Cup #group #stage
Leave a Reply