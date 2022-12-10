The National Police still does not come out of its astonishment. After multiple operations in which he had emerged without even a single ‘scratch’, luck this time was not on his side and the so-called ‘Empress’ of cocainea Colombian who lived in luxury in Marbella, Spain, where she was arrested.

Maria Teresawhose last name is unknown, was born in Bucaramanga and arrived in Iberian territory in the year 2000. It is considered by the authorities as the great link in drug trafficking on the Costa del Sol.

The woman had passed herself off as a lady from high society and her daily life was spent in exclusive fashion stores and luxury stores, in which she made huge purchases. In addition, according to police monitoring, the Colombian changed high-end cars frequently.

He is also a lover of crossfit and spent good hours of the day exercising his body next to a personal trainer.

49 years old, with no known work activity and who is also known as the ‘model’, lived in a huge Marbella mansion. Villa Elaumar, located in the Valdeolletas urbanization and valued at three million euros. In addition, for his security he had an encrypted phone.

Another of the curiosities that caught the attention of the investigators is that the attractive woman had very good contacts in Marbella, Madrid and Barcelonawhere he traveled every month to hold meetings and always arrived at the best hotels and restaurants in those cities.

Their capture occurred on September 20but only until this Friday the details of the arrest and the police operation were released.

The operation, according to the report reviewed by El País in Spain, put an end to the long career of this bumanguesa who arrived on the Costa del Sol supported by Michel Curtet, a well-known French drug trafficker with whom she has three children.

This was the package of cocaine seized in the Colombian mansion.

The investigators found in the investigations of his mansion only a package of cocaine adorned by the distributor with the logo of rolls royce. The kilo brick had one of the corners chewed, so the prosecutors deduced that it was a kind of tasting for its potential and numerous clients.

In 2005, her husband at the time and her brother-in-law were investigated in the Ballena Blanca money-laundering case, in Portugal, with 6,100 kilos of cocaine. Years later, her second husband was also arrested along with 200 kilos of cocaine, and several people around her were arrested in Spain and the rest in Europe. However, she had not been investigated. It was even thought by the authorities that she could be a confidant of the Drug Control Administration, known as the DEA from United States.

But it was in 2020 when the breaking point occurred since information put her as an intermediary in a shipment from Colombia to Spain by air. From that moment she was on the radar of the Special Response Group for Organized Crime, Grecowhich began an investigation to gather evidence of the alleged activity related to drug trafficking.

Police investigations indicate that the woman allegedly had contacts in Colombia, which she visited frequently.

The initial investigation revealed a Polish-Danish organization allegedly dedicated to transporting drugs from Spain to other parts of Europe with a balance of 16 detainees.

In Malaga, in addition to Marbella, the agents made arrests in Alhaurín de la Torre, Fuengirola and Malaga city, while the rest were carried out in different municipalities of Murcia, Barcelona and Alicante.

The Colombian is the mother of four children and the grandmother of a granddaughter. She is the head of her family clan and almost all of her depended on her financially. Now, Maria Teresa is at the awaiting trial in Alhaurín de la Torre prison and awaits the hearing supported by his lawyer.

