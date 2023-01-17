today theelectric car is a car equipped with a electric motor instead of the classic diesel or petrol internal combustion engine which is also called “EV” electric vehicle. Of electric cars on the market there are many, among the first Zoe and Leaf, with the new electric Peugeots e-208, e-2008 and many others without forgetting the best-selling 500e, the smart, the Tesla Model Y etc.

Who is the electric car recommended for?

If you plan to pass to the electric car we advise you to fix these fundamental points well. If the answers to the three questions are yes, then the electric car will certainly be a new experience for you to explore.

1. Do you have the possibility of being able to recharge the car in a box or condominium garage? In this way you will find the car loaded every morning to be able to face the day without any problems;

2. You live near one charging station or near a shopping center such as Lidl or Ikea where in some cases you can upload for free?

3. Do you have a daily mileage that varies between 100 and 300 km (or less)?

4. Are you willing to plan half-hour stops when tackling long journeys?

The electric car is not recommended when?

The electric car it is not recommended to those who travel more than 250/300 km per day without being able to stop to recharge for at least half an hour.

Are electric cars affordable?

Electric cars can be cost-effective to operate in the long run, as they have lower fuel and maintenance costs than internal combustion cars. However, the initial purchase of an electric car can be more expensive than buying an internal combustion engine car. There are also government incentives available for purchasing electric cars that can reduce the initial cost. Environmentally, electric cars do not emit exhaust fumes and thus help reduce air and noise pollution. In general, the actual convenience of an electric car depends on individual needs and the conditions of use.

Electric car, what autonomy?

What is the range of an electric car? The electric car has the feature of fully functioning silent on the road and can enjoy a instant couple which allows for an immediate boost that is decidedly faster than in a car equipped with a traditional engine.

His autonomy is linked to the capacity of the batteries in addition to driving style and temperature.

What is the real range of an electric car?

L’range of an electric car it also depends on the outside temperature. In case of very low temperatures (e.g. -10° the autonomy drops by 25% compared to the one you have with 23°).

In the case of the Peugeot e-2008 with 50 kWh battery the real autonomy varies from 195 km in the worst situation (highway and with a temperature of -10°) to the 415 km of the best one as in the city and at contained speeds on a provincial road.

Autonomy with temperature -10° City 275km Highway 195km Mixed 235km

Autonomy with temperature +23° City 415km Highway 250km Mixed 315km

Fundamental element of the electric car are precisely the batteries which, to date, are the Achilles’ heel of the various manufacturers given that the penalizing element of electric cars is autonomy.

For models equipped with lithium batteriesthe manufacturers declare aautonomy which varies from 200 to 800 Km, but obviously this can vary according to the driving style adopted by the driver.

But other types of are being studied batteries such as lithium fluoride or those zinc-air under development.

Electric car, is it time to buy it?

Perhaps the time is not yet ripe for a mass success of electric cars, but we are getting there: the perspectives however, they are growing especially after the decision to ban thermal cars petrol, diesel, LPG, methane and hybrids from 2035. Their diffusion should also lead to a price drop.

Why buy an electric car?

“The continuous installation of recharging points inside and outside the cities, especially of the Fast type which allow for fill up in about thirty minutes helps to encourage the choice of Italians to purchase an electric car. These vehicles, having a much better structural life than traditional cars, also open up the second-hand market. Buying a used electric car with costs from 6 to 10,000 euros can make even those who don’t have a big budget decide” tell us Salvatore Perna of Electric Mobility Rome.

Electric cars more and more popular

“Technology is progressing by leaps and bounds, this, brought back to electric cars, allows us to propose models that now have autonomy more than necessary for the use of 90% of Italians. Today’s electric cars are offered with ranges from 300 to 500 km at increasingly attractive prices, above all thanks to the €6,000 eco-bonus and the discounts offered by dealerships“.

New Megane E-Tech Techno EV60 highway journey test autonomy test

Electric car, new lifestyle and new driving emotions

The transition toThe electric car is also an epochal change in our lifestyle: knowing how to appreciate alternative times and routes, being able to take breaks on long journeys. However, all this offers a better lifestyle by relieving traffic stress and improving perception with new driving emotions.

Which electric car to choose?

If you are thinking about buying an electric car see theupdated list of ELECTRIC CARS i consult the price list by Newsauto.it

When was the electric car born?

The electric motor on cars it made its first appearances in the first half of the nineteenth century with the electric carriage made by Robert Andersonwhile the first prototype of electric car was made by Thomas Parker in 1884, using special high-capacity batteries that he designed.

To understand when was the electric car born?it should be noted that between the end of the nineteenth century and the beginning of the twentieththe electric car motor could undoubtedly be considered a favorite method of transportation, for sure more comfortable compared to the fuel-powered cars of the time.

Unfortunately the development of this electric technology was limited by the knowledge of that period and thereafter full speed that could reach a medium equipped with electric motor was of only 32 km/h.

Electric car: how does it work?

L’electric car is propelled by a motor electric which uses the electricity accumulated by the lithium ion battery transforming it into the mechanical energy necessary to make the car move.

Electricity accumulated from lithium ion battery is transferred to the electric motor thanks to theinverters.

This device transforms the direct current of the accumulator into alternating current and sends it to the motor.

When the accelerator is released, the car’s electric motor acts as a generator and recharge the battery; the same function is activated during braking.

