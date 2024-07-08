ANDThe “dangerous Colombian hitman” Jonathan Montoya Rendón, 39, is one of the most wanted fugitives from justice in Spainwanted for murder with treachery since May of last year.

“The fugitive entered the 12 de Octubre Hospital in Madrid in 2009, where, in cooperation with other people, he ended the life of Colombian drug lord Leonidas Vargas, who was hospitalized at the time,” Spanish police said in a statement on Monday with a list of suspects hiding in Spain.

He is 1.86 metres tall, has white skin, an athletic build and black eyes and hair, according to the description provided by the security forces.

The most wanted poster was spread on social media by the Spanish authorities. There are ten people in total. Most of them are Spanish and are wanted for crimes such as murder, sexual assault of minors, drug trafficking or robbery with violence.

Who else is on the most wanted poster?

Portuguese is on the list Alberto Severo de Sousa Madureira, 53 years old, wanted for the murder of a man who was his partner. He is of thin build, white skin, brown hair and brown eyes.

Also wanted Sundays Manuel Pinto Coelho51 years old, wanted since August 2023 for continued crimes against sexual freedom, specifically committed against his daughter between 2010 and 2018, when she was a minor.

He is 1.66 metres tall, has white skin and grey hair, brown eyes and an athletic build. He has a history of crimes of a similar nature.

Marek Dawid Legie is wanted by the Polish authorities for drug trafficking and membership in a criminal organisation for acquiring large quantities of narcotics. He is 32 years old, has an athletic build, brown eyes, a mole on his left temple and tattoos on his legs, neck and arms, with a significant one on his elbow depicting a spider web.