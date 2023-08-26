The Colombian Jorge Iván Palacio, Chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, has agreed this Saturday, in use of the powers granted by article 51 of the Disciplinary Code, the “provisional suspension” of the president of the Royal Spanish Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, “from all activities related to football at a national and international”.

“This suspension, which will be effective from today, extends for an initial period of ninety days and as long as the disciplinary procedure opened by this Disciplinary Commission against Mr. Luis Rubiales on Thursday, August 24, is processed,” the highest body in world football said in a statement.

The kiss that Luis Rubiales stole without his consent from the Spanish world champion Jenni Hermoso

The suspension comes one day after Luis Rubiales announced in the Ordinary General Assembly of the RFEF, held in Las Rozas (Madrid), that he was not going to resign, after justifying what happened in the final of the women’s World Cup, in which, in the box, he put his hands to his genitals at the end of the match and at the medal-giving ceremony he kissed on the mouth player Jenni Hermoso.

Who is Jorge Iván Palacio, the Colombian who has Luis Rubiales against the wall in Fifa?

Palacio has a law degree from the Latin American Autonomous University of Medellín and a Master’s in Law from the Sergio Arboleda University, so he handles the subject at his fingertips.

Luis Ernesto Vargas and Jorge Iván Palacio, magistrates of the Constitutional Court.

Similarly, within the positions he has held, he has been president of the Constitutional Court of Colombia, professor at the Universidad de los Andes and magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice.

She has always been in favor of defending women’s rights and the LGTBI community.

Palacio was a magistrate between 2009 and 2017, and between 2013 and 2014 he presided over the Constitutional Court. In addition, he was a magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice between 1987 and 1999, it was known in the iusport.com publication.

Born in Medellin on October 8, 1955. In his first jobs he was president of the Labor Chamber of the Superior Court of Medellín in 1982; seventh Labor judge of the Medellín circuit in 1979; civil-labor judge of the circuit of El Santuario, Antioquia in 1977; promiscuous judge of the Támesis circuit, Antioquia in 1975; municipal civil judge of Fredonia, Antioquia in 1974.