The Russian Instruction Committee today requested preventive detention for a Colombian citizen accused of spreading “false news” on social networks about the Russian military campaign in Ukraine, a charge that could cost him up to 10 years in prison.

According to the official website of the Moscow Courts, the case was imposed against Alberto Enrique Girlado Saray, who has lived in this country for several years.

The Colombian citizen is charged with the crime defined by article 207 of the Russian Penal Code, which punishes “the public dissemination of false information under the guise of truthful information about the Russian Armed Forces“.

(In context: Colombian in Russia is arrested for spreading false news about Ukraine).

We just found out a few minutes ago

As reported to the Interfax agency by the spokeswoman for the Moscow Basmanni Court, Yekaterina Buravtsova, the court received the request of the investigators of the case “to apply the precautionary prison measure to the Colombian citizen Giraldo Sarái Alberto Enrique”.

According to ‘The Wall Street Journal’, Russian police sources that there were accomplices involved in the events, who “are also being identified”.

“We just found out a few minutes ago“, a representative of the Colombian embassy in Moscow told Efe.

(You can read: UN denounces civilian drama in Ukraine, which foresees the fall of Mariúpol).

According to the researchers, the Colombian, who ran a private confectionery business in Moscow, spread the alleged false news on his social networkswithout specifying which ones.

If you are proven guilty, Giraldo Sarái could be fined between 3 and 5 million rubles (about 40,000 to 67,000 dollars).or sentenced to five years of compulsory social work or a prison sentence of between 5 and 10 years.

(You may be interested: Would Colombia suspend its relations with Russia?).

According to information from the Tass news agency, Giraldo would be the first foreigner to go to court because of the ‘false news law’, which was imposed at the beginning of this year.

Trends WEATHER

*With information from EFE