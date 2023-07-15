The Colombian Women’s National Team will play the 2023 FIFA World Cup Australia and New Zealandreturning to the tournament after missing out on France 2019.

The team was present at the World Cups Germany 2011 and Canada 2015, in the latter reaching the round of 16being eliminated by the United States, who were champions of the contest.

Now, for this world appointment, The Women’s National Team will be in group H together with Germany, Morocco and South Korea. In his World Cup history, he has played seven games, of which he has lost four, drawn two and won one according to the official FIFA website.

The current technical director of the tricolor team is Nelson Abadíawho at the age of 66 has extensive experience, as she was part of the coaching staff of the Colombian National Team in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015 and in the Rio 2016 Olympic tournament.

In 2019 he was at the Pan American Games in Lima and in 2022, he led the Colombian National Team in the Copa Américawhere the team was the sensation against the locals and will go down in history as the tournament that marked the sporting takeoff of Lina Caicedo, chosen as the best player of the contest according to the aforementioned portal.

The South American team achieved second place behind Brazil, which guaranteed them a direct spot for the World Cup. Australia and New Zealand 2023.

The style of play of the coach Abadía is characterized by preferring order and defensive solidity and taking care of the group emotionally and psychologically.

Abadía has had a long career in men’s soccer, specifically in Colombian second division soccer.

In 2004 he directed the Tauro Fútbol Club of Panama and in 2005 he was about to play the final of the tournament. In 2006 he managed the now-defunct Centauros de Villavicencio and in 2008 the Patriotas de Boyacá.

Since 2014 he has been linked to the Colombian Women’s National Team, first as a technical assistant and years later as Technical Director.

Players of the Colombian National Team speak, after beating Argentina in the women’s Copa América

