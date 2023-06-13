It’s clear! Giacomo Bocchio He is a Peruvian chef who has stood out nationally and internationally for his great talent for cooking and his extensive experience over all these years. Although at the beginning his parents did not want the culinary artist to dedicate himself to preparing dishes, much less study to specialize in his greatest passion, the young man fought for his dreams until he showed them that he was clear about what he I wanted to do.

The businessman achieved fame when he participated in the reality show “masters of flavor“, program sponsored and organized by Cusqueña. However, it was not the only thing, because it captivated all the juries and managed to win the top prize. From then on he only obtained recognitions that led to his own venture, becoming a consultant and entering to television as a judge of “The great chef: celebrities. Want to know who conquered the stomach of the most meticulous chef? Here we will give you all the details.

Does Giacomo Bocchio have a relationship with Milett Figueroa?

The last eliminated from “The Great Chef: Celebrities” was the model Milett Figueroa, who proved to have a great talent for cooking and was training it with the advice of all the judges of the program. The critics of the culinary reality gave her a few words of farewell to her and the followers of the format did not hesitate to associate the actress with the chef Giacomo Bocchio due to the closeness they denoted. Faced with this attempt to ‘ship them’, the chef put an end to all speculation.

In this sense, the partner of Nelly Rossinelli and Javier Masías explained: “I have a girlfriend that I respect, love and with whom we make a great team together. (Regarding) being ‘shipeen’, the truth is, it’s a term I didn’t know. But I don’t care about those comments, they seem funny to me.” Until then, there had been no talk of the relationship that the restaurant owner had Porcus.

Who is Giacomo Bocchio’s girlfriend?

Giacomo Bocchio’s partner is called Brenda Davila Diaz and is originally from Venezuela. She arrived in our country almost 10 years ago and since she arrived she has focused on working in different restaurants in the capital. According to the social networks of the culinary artist, the couple met before 2016, when they both worked for wallqa. As we know, the jury of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” works as a consultant.

From that year onwards, the young woman, who was born on September 9, 1995 and who is about to turn 28, has shared photos of both as lovers. It is understood that they have been together for approximately a little over seven years. In addition, the age difference between the two is 10 years, since the member of the culinary reality show is 38 years old.

What does Giacomo Bocchio’s girlfriend do?

As we mentioned lines above, brenda davila, Giacomo Bocchio’s girlfriend, is a Venezuelan chef specializing in bakery and pastry. That is why during the pandemic she opened a family business together with her mother and her sister, called my fixed point that is in charge of making desserts by request, everything works for delivery and there is no face-to-face service anywhere.

At the same time, the culinary artist has worked hand in hand with her lover on her personal project, Porcus, which is a restaurant specializing in pork-based meals. According to his Instagram profile, where he has more than 6,000 followers, his best dish is focaccia.

What animals does Giacomo Bocchio hunt?

Chef Giacomo Bocchio is a talented culinary artist from Tacna. As the same jury of “The Great Famous Chef” announced in his presentation, he not only proudly leads his city wherever he goes, but is also an ambassador for the Tacna brand. There he lived his entire childhood and spent his best times in the company of his family. Within his ancestral customs is the hunting of animals such as hares, which invaded the desert that borders Chile.

In fact, he does not practice it to sell or in large quantities, but in a professional way that focuses on finding your food for the meal of the day. On his girlfriend’s Instagram, Brenda Davila Diaz, the Venezuelan cook said that in August 2021 she traveled to her partner’s apartment to teach her the ancestral practice she performs. She thus demonstrated it in a publication that said: “Tacna 2021. Day 3. Today we went hunting and I really liked this experience“.

