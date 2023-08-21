‘The great celebrity chef‘ has become one of the most watched TV programs in Peru. Its third season has brought us new participants who have surprised by their presence, such as Jossy Martínez, a renowned tiktoker, and Rocky Belmonte, who has not set foot on a set for 30 years.

While the fun of each show is watching celebrities, who have little or no knowledge of cooking, trying to prepare gastronomic dishesthe truth is that behind everything there is a renowned chef who has his own station away from the cameras where he cooks the model dishes that are initially shown in each challenge.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g6X8cmUJaHk

Who is the chef who prepares the model dishes of ‘The Great Chef’?

As Ricardo Morán revealed through a Tiktok video, it is Hector Lizárraga, also known by the name of his YouTube channel as KOcinas, who is in charge of preparing the model dishes that serve as a guide for the contestants.

Lizárraga studied gastronomy at the D’Gallia Institute of Haute Cuisine and worked as a chef in different restaurants for six years. It was in 2013 that he started working as an audiovisual producer. Already with 10 years of experience on TV, today he has managed to combine his two passions: cooking and production, by occupying the position of gastronomic producer of ‘The Great Famous Chef’.

Héctor Lizárraga is the chef behind the dishes that are made in ‘The famous famous chef’. Photo: Instagram/@kOcinas

