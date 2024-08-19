The British TLC entrepreneur Michael Lynch, aka “Mike”, is among the six people “disappeared” after the sinking of his Bayesian superyacht in Sicily. A source close to the rescue operations reported. Lynch is known as the “British Bill Gates.”

His wife was also on board the vessel, Angela Bacareswho was reportedly rescued by rescuers.

The luxury boat sank during a voyage from the United States with 22 people of Canadian, American, New Zealand, Canadian, Irish and French-English nationality.

The tycoon was recently acquitted in the United States on an $11 billion fraud charge. In June, a U.S. jury cleared him of all charges related to the sale of his software company Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard (HP) in 2011. He was extradited to the U.S. to face trial in May last year and spent 13 months under house arrest in San Francisco awaiting trial.





He was acquitted along with former financial executive Stephen Chamberlain, who faced similar charges. Lynch was accused by HP of deliberately overstating the value of Autonomy, a company he founded and ran, before it was acquired by the American technology company. The entrepreneur has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

In 1996, Lynch was one of the founders of the software house Autonomy in Cambridge, which quickly expanded to become one of the UK’s leading technology companies. Its success led to the company being acquired by IT giant Hewlett-Packard in 2011 for $11 billion (£8.5 billion), a deal that netted Lynch $647 million (£586 million).

But the takeover soon fell apart, as they gained traction doubts about the figures. Just a year later, Hewlett-Packard lowered Autonomy’s value to $8.8 billion, saying Lynch had inflated its value. Years of legal battles followed, culminating in U.S. prosecutors charging Lynch in 2018 with concealing Autonomy’s loss-making hardware reselling business and for intimidating or paying off people who raised concerns about the company’s fate. In 2022, he was extradited to the United States to face trial, which ended in June with his acquittal.





Who is Lynch?

A billionaire raised in Essex, Lynch has a PhD from Cambridge and, in addition to founding Autonomy in the mid-1990s, is one of the most important people in the British tech industry. In 2006 he even received the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to enterprise.

Just two years later, he was appointed member of the Royal Academy of Engineeringworked in the scientific group of the Royal Society and worked in the Scientific Advisory Board for the UK Tech Industry under Prime Minister David Cameron, 2010-2016.