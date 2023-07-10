The beautiful and talented television host Claudia Lizaldi boasts on her social networks of the relationship she has with a gentleman who treats her like a queen, because in the publications of he goes out of his way for her with flattery.

Claudia Lizaldiconductor of ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’a cooking reality show on TV Azteca, looks happy and in love with her lover, whom she also expresses on her networks how much she loves and admires him.

“How beautiful life has become since you arrived! @thinkingcompanies see you tomorrow at @librerias_gandhi by Miguel Ángel de Quevedo if they are in CDMX,” he writes. Claudia Lizaldi in a recent publication where she appears with her lover.

In several photographs that Claudia Lizaldihost of ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’, publishes on Instagram appears with her boyfriend, who attracts glances and comments from her friends, because he is a true gentleman.

“What a joy to see you with a man like that, you can see that he is a great human being”, “I love them!!!!” ; ” Congratulations!!!!” ; “Beautiful couple” and “Long live love…!” are some comments that friends and fans make to Claudia Lizaldi and her partner, after watching them pose together on Instagram.

“Grateful, happy…”, writes Claudia Lizaldi in another image in which she appears with her boyfriend, who on Instagram identifies as @ThinkingCompanies and his name is Germán Bricio, a businessman and author of business books.

In past days, German Bricio He presented his book ‘Empresa Rica’ in Guadalajara, where he was in person and signed several books to the public that attended its presentation, he shares it on Instagram.

Claudia Lizaldi She was previously in a relationship with Yucatecan Senator Raúl Paz Alonzo and they ended it in May 2022, after almost two years of dating.

On social networks, she wrote: “cycles that close, loves that change”, in this way she announced the end of her relationship with Raúl Paz Alonzo. Both confirmed their courtship in August 2020, during a walk in the Riviera Maya.

