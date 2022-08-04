Many of the movies come to move people. This is the case of “Unexpected miracles”, which was inspired by the case of an African-American boy who was sentenced to death. All the characters in the film are in adulthood, but the plot is similar to the story of George Stinney Jr.

The boy became the youngest US citizen in history to be executed in the electric chair. He was found guilty of murdering two Caucasian girls. Next, we tell you who was the character behind the film starring Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan.

What is the plot of “Unexpected Miracles”?

The film “The green mile” or “Unexpected miracles” in Latin America is set in a prison in the 1930s, where a new prisoner arrives at ‘Death Hall’, this place is known as such because everyone is awaiting his execution.

The death row inmate is John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan), a black man accused of murdering two girls. However, his fearful attitude and temperament catch the attention of one of the guards (Tom Hanks), who not only doubts Coffey’s guilt, but also the existence of miracles and whether they can happen even in a prison.

Who was George Stinney Jr.?

In 1944, the Police arrived at the house of George Stinney Jr., located in Alcolu, a town in South Carolina, to arrest him along with his older brother Johnny, while his younger sister Amie was hiding in the chicken coop, since their parents did not they were at home.

George Stinney Jr., before being sentenced to the electric chair. Photo: The World

Days before the arrest, the authorities found the bodies of two girls. Both were brutally murdered. “The police were looking for someone to blame, so they used my brother as a scapegoat,” Amie Ruffner, the last daughter of the Stinney family, told WLTX – TV in 2014.

Many years ago, in the southern state, the political and social system was based on the segregation of the population for racial reasons and the discriminatory treatment of the black population.

After George Stinney was questioned by the Police without the presence of his parents and no lawyer, the boy was brought to trial in April 1944. The judicial process lasted only two hours and the deliberation of the jury took 10 minutes: he was sentenced to the electric chair. The death of the African American occurred in June of the same year.

Sister of George Stinney Jr., who decided to reopen the case in 2014. Photo: Yold People

George Stinney was found not guilty 70 years later

It took decades and many changes in American society and justice for Stinney’s family to request that George’s case be reopened. In 2014, Amie managed to get the judges to declare her brother innocent. In addition, she revealed for the first time the alibi that she had prepared for the boy, since the two of them were taking care of the family’s cow; but she never dared to tell it because she was 7 years old and she was an Afro-descendant girl whose word was not valid due to the social context.

Likewise, the testimony of forensic psychiatrist Amanda Sales was in favor of George. “In my professional opinion, to a reasonable degree of medical certainty, that the confession given by George Stinney Jr. on or about March 24, 1944, is best characterized as a coerced, willing, and false confession,” he expressed during the trial, according to NBC News.

After that, Judge Carmen Tevis Mullen mentioned that George Stinney Jr.’s sentence had serious procedural errors. “I do not remember a case in which there was so much evidence of violations of constitutional rights and so many injustices,” were the statements collected by the aforementioned media.