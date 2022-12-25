On Saturday night (24), the PCDF arrested Bolsonarist businessman George Souza, suspected of planting an explosive device in the vicinity of Brasília airport.

Federal District Civil Police delegate general Robson Cândido said that Souza admitted that he was the owner of the artifact that was placed in a tanker truck and that it was going to explode inside the airport. The intention was to generate confusion before the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Cândido explained that the police managed to intercept the truck and, if they didn’t, the explosion would cause a tragedy of great proportions. He also stated that an attempt was made to explode the artifact, which was unsuccessful.

Businessman is supporter of the president

Souza was participating in one of the support camps for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in front of the Army Headquarters in Brasília, to contest the election result. According to a survey carried out by the newspaper Correio Braziliense, he owns a clothing company in the city of Santarém, in Pará.

In the apartment where he was staying, a rifle, two shotguns, revolvers, more than 1,000 ammunition and explosive devices were seized. He is enrolled as a Collector, Sports Shooter and Hunter (CAC), a modality that had access to weapons and ammunition expanded during the Bolsonaro government. The document, however, was in an irregular situation.

“He confessed that he really had the intention of committing a crime there at the airport, which would be to destroy a pole, something along those lines, to cause chaos, you know. His objective was to draw attention precisely to the movement they are committed to”, said Cândido.

Future minister spoke

On Twitter, the future Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, congratulated the police for the action. “I congratulate the Civil Police of the DF for the arrest and seizures made this night, with an apparent connection with the explosive device this morning. Photos show the terrible effect of extremism in Brazil. May we all pray tonight for peace,” he wrote.