Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid continues to give what to talk about after her marriage to the cumbiambero Deyvis Orosco and her confrontations with Magaly Medina. Both events have caused Internet users to become more interested in her personal life, especially that related to her biological father.

It is important to emphasize that Cassandra confessed that he decided to change his paternal surname at the age of 18 and adopt that of his mother’s current partner, Fernando Sanchez de Lamadrid. This is because he was the one who raised her since she was a child.

“I am lucky to have grown up with Fernando, who is my dad, and Jessica, who is my mom. They have both been a platform on which I can stand quietly. They have been in charge of generating a safe space in which we can be in a very solid family nucleus and not only me, but my brothers (also) “, Deyvis Orosco’s wife said at that time.

Who is the biological father of Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid?

Cassandra’s father is Carlos Morales Andrade, businessman who served as an executive for the defunct airline airliner and that he has had many legal problems with Jessica Newtonwho denounced him on several occasions for not paying him alimony.

What is the relationship between Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid and Renzo Schuller?

The bond is born from Alexandra Moralescurrent wife of driver Renzo Schuller and also daughter of Carlos Morales Andrade. Despite sharing the same father, both young women do not get along and have not hesitated to show it.

In 2015, Alexandra made a controversial post on Facebook to attack Jessica Newton, Cassandra’s mother, assuring that she was the third in discord in her parents’ sentimental relationship.

“Carlos Morales is my dad and his only mistake was messing with someone as disgusting as that woman is, who has nothing of a lady and class, and will never have it! As much as she has friends on television, she will never have peace ”, Alexandra wrote.

Renzo Schuller and Alexandra Morales celebrate their tenth anniversary

The host of América TV announced his great joy for the 10 years of relationship and 9 years of marriage that he recently fulfilled with his wife Alexandra Morales. Through his social networks, Renzo Schuller made a romantic post dedicated to Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid’s half-sister.

“10 years and many more,” read the text that accompanied a postcard.

