Club América has more than 107 years of history and is the most successful club in Mexican soccer with 15 Liga MX trophies, six Copa MX, seven Campeón de Campeones, one Liga MX Super Cup, seven Concachampions, two Inter-American Cups and one Concacaf Giants Cup.
Over the years, there have been hundreds of historic footballers who have left their mark on the club, but very few have become true idols for the fans.
That is why a survey of Americanista fans determined who they consider to be their greatest idols.
The youth player and second highest scorer in Club América’s history (153 goals), Cuauhtémoc Blancois considered one of the best Mexican soccer players in history, is a loyal follower of the Águila institution and lived four different stages with the team and was even able to have an official farewell match.
Throughout his career as a footballer and currently, he is considered a reference of Americanism for his charisma and love of colors, which is why he has remained current among the most recent generations taking into account that he retired in 2016.
For this reason, he is the darling of the fans and with more than 30 thousand votes out of 40 thousand, that is to say, he is considered the greatest idol of this show by 75% of the voters.
The former Chilean striker Carlos Reinoso He is another of the idols of Americanism, in the survey he received more than 2,900 votes, which is why he is also fondly remembered by Ame fans.
A little further down the list is the former Argentine goalkeeper Hector Miguel Zeladaworld champion with Argentina in 1986 and three-time league champion with the Eagles with 2,400 votes. Like the former Mexican forward Enrique Borja with the same amount, who won four titles with the team, two of them in the league.
Finally, with 2,300 votes Alfredo Tena better known as the ‘Captain Fury‘He is also among the institution’s greatest idols with 14 trophies with the institution, being a fundamental part of the central defense.
|
PLAYER
|
VOTES
|
Cuauhtémoc Blanco
|
30 K
|
Carlos Reinoso
|
2.9K
|
Alfredo Tena
|
2.3 K
|
Hector Miguel Zelada
|
2.4 K
|
Enrique Borja
|
2.4K
