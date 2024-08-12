Throughout the history of the Cruz Azul Football Club, hundreds of great foreign footballers have passed through, leaving an indelible mark on the institution. For this reason, in a survey carried out by 90min On the WhatsApp channel for Celeste fans, the followers of the Máquina Celeste have been asked: Who are the best foreign footballers who have played for the club?
The list of great foreign footballers who have worn the light blue shirt is quite long, but only very few have managed to stay in the memory of the majority of fans and it has been reflected in the opinion of the fans that despite many years having passed, club standard-bearers such as the historic goalkeeper Miguel Marin and other players of yesteryear have remained in the collective memory despite the fact that there have been many other foreign footballers in recent years.
For the vast majority of fans of the Celestial Machine, the ‘Superman‘Argentine goalkeeper, Miguel Marinis the top foreign idol and in the survey he received 21 thousand votes, just over 80% of the votes.
The Vélez Sarsfield youth player arrived in Mexico in 1971 and remained in Mexican soccer for 10 seasons, where he won seven championships, six of them in Liga MX.
In second place with more than 1,900 votes is the world champion with Italy, Mauro Camoranesiwho before leaving for the Atw Series, played two seasons in the Máquina Celeste.
Then with 1,600 votes is Hector AdomaitisThe former Argentine midfielder had a brief but notable stint with the La Noria team in two stages between 1997 and 1999 as well as 2000 and 2001, being part of a league and two Concachampions.
Another great player who passed through the sky blue team and who was voted 1,600 times was the former Argentine midfielder Angel MoralesThe player was with the club between 1999 and 2002, where he was part of the Pre-Libertadores and Copa pre-Libertadores trophies.
|
PLAYER
|
VOTES
|
Miguel Marin
|
21 K
|
Mauro Camoranesi
|
1.9K
|
Hector Adomaitis
|
1.6K
|
Mature Morales
|
1.6K
