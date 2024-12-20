The perpetrator of the mass attack carried out this Friday at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germanyis a Saudi doctor who has been residing in the German country since 2006.

According to security sources cited by Der Spiegelthe man’s name is Taleb A. and he first arrived in Germany in March 2006. He was recognized as a refugee in July 2016 and is psychiatry and psychotherapy consultant.

This has been confirmed by the Prime Minister of the land of Saxony Anhalt, Reiner Haselhoff, who added that the driver apparently acted alone in an event where there are dozens of victims.

Furthermore, it has been learned that the perpetrator of the attack was driving a car of the brand BMW and black at the time of the attack. The vehicle plunged into the crowded market and left a trail of victims in its wake.

The authorities asked to evacuate the Christmas market, located in the historic center of the city and where the police is investigating the circumstances of the incident and where the aggressor was detained.

The event occurs almost exactly eight years after an attack committed on December 19, 2016, against a Christmas market in the center of Berlin in which 13 people died after being run over by a truck. The perpetrator of the attack fled to Italy, where he was killed by the police.

Since then, security measures have been reinforced in these types of markets throughout the country, due to fear that they could carry out similar attacks again.