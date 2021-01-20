Good news for San Lorenzo they arrive from Europe. In the process of rebuilding, with bills to pay and the brand new arrival of Diego Dabove as coach, he could enter a good amount of money thanks to a sale of football in the Netherlands. Marcos Senesi, player formed in the Cyclone and sold to Feyenoord to By the end of 2019, he could emigrate to Italian or Spanish football. And that means cash for Boedo.

Is that the Barça team still has a 10% capital gain in a future sale. That is, as soon as the Dutch cast sells the player, from the 6,250,000 euros they will be charged a tenth of the rest of the figure. And according to European media reports, it is valued at at least 35,000,000 euros. That, plus the percentage corresponding to training and solidarity mechanisms, they would give the Boedo men good financial relief.

The team in question that could acquire the services of the left-handed defender is the Milan. The leader of Serie A would be interested in the Argentine player and could pay that figure or a little more for him. It should be noted that Feyenoord is not interested in selling him, although an irrefutable offer could mean his exit from the Eredivisie. Another club that is following him closely is Napoli, who, given the imminent sale of Kalidou Koulibaly, could decide to make an attempt for him. Atalanta also has it on their list.

In addition, Spain is another of the possible destinations for Senesi. There he caught the attention of Real Madrid, which always has funds to make interesting transfers. Likewise, Atlético del Cholo (where the former Cuervo Ángel Correa is also present) had already set their eyes on him a few years ago. The former San Lorenzo has a European passport, so his transfer between countries is very simple from the legal point of view.

The idea of ​​those from Rotterdam is to renew the contract until 2025 and put an exit clause of 50,000,000 euros, since they consider that it still has a lot of potential to develop and that it could be worth more in the future. Especially if Scaloni gives him a place in the Argentine National Team. The truth is that those most interested in its sale, beyond him and his team, are the leaders of the Cyclone, who wait for those precious euros to arrive from Europe.