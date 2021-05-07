“Excessive meetings are the plague of large companies And they almost always get worse over time: Eliminate all large gatherings, unless you are sure they are adding value to the entire audience. If not, keep them very brief. “

That was the advice he shared Gabriel Gruber, an Argentine, from his Twitter account, quoting Elon Musk. What he surely did not expect was that the CEO of Tesla and Space X would answer him, confirming the veracity of the story.

Gabriel Gruber is a Argentine businessman, co-founder of Properati, a company that ended up being bought by the OLX group.

Properati “is a web and mobile property platform that was born to change the way real estate is sold and leased in Latin America. Those looking for a new home or wanting to invest in properties will find in Properati, in addition to the available offers, valuable information to make the best decisions: price averages, neighborhood characteristics, comparisons, etc. ”, he explains on the site.

It operates in “Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay, and in all countries it made agreements with the most important real estate agencies, agents and construction companies to publish their properties.”

Gruber did high school between 1995 and 1999 in ORT and studied economics at University of Buenos Aires between 2000 and 20006. Before Properati, he worked for companies related to online advertising (ads) and also worked at the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic.

He also has a profile on Medium, where he posts ideas in small posts. And they seem to like advice, as you can see in some posts like one that gives “Some suggestions and observations of life”.

He is an amateur runner, according to his linkedin account, and participated in the marathon of New York and even the triathlon in that city.

Musk’s advice: no to meetings

The advice he gave from Musk is interesting because anyone who has been through corporate life knows how many unnecessary meetings are often organized. And how unproductive they are, many times: “Another meeting that could have been an email,” says a common joke in the business sector.

It is part of his work philosophy, which he summarized in 6 points to improve productivity.

Don’t have long meetings

“Excessive meetings are the plague of large companies and almost always get worse over time. Please get out of all large meetings, unless you are sure they are providing value to the entire audience, in which case keep them very brief. “

Don’t have frequent and unnecessary meetings

The council to which the tweet replied: “Also eliminate frequent meetings, unless it is an extremely urgent matter. The frequency of meetings should decrease rapidly once the urgent matter is resolved. “

Leave a meeting if you are not contributing

“Leave a meeting or leave a call as soon as it is obvious that you are not adding value. It is not rude to leave, it is rude to make someone stay and waste time ”.

Don’t use jargon

“Don’t use acronyms or nonsense words for objects, software, or processes at Tesla. In general, anything that requires an explanation inhibits communication. We don’t want people to have to memorize a glossary just to function at Tesla, ”he said.

Direct communication

“Communication must travel the shortest path necessary to get the job done, not through the so-called chain of command. Any manager trying to enforce chain of command communication will soon find himself working elsewhere. ”

According to the employer, a major source of problems in companies is poor communication between departments. In addition, he points out that the way to solve it is to allow the free flow of information at all levels.

Use common sense

“In general, always choose common sense as a guide. If following a ‘company rule’ is obviously ridiculous in a particular situation, such that it would make a great Dilbert cartoon, then the rule should change. “

