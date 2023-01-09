She is American, of Puerto Rican descent, Cuban at heart and, amid the drama of September 11, 2001, Americans discovered that she was also one of the greatest spies of all time. Sentenced to 25 years incarcerated in the maximum security women’s prison in Carswell, Texas, Ana Belén Montes, now 65, is free for good behavior, three years before the end of her sentence.

“Ana Belén was an extraordinary agent, not just a spy. She operated for 16 years with complete impunity, becoming the US government’s top intelligence analyst on Cuba, while reporting to the Cuban government,” summarizes Scott Carmichael, a former counterintelligence agent for the Defense Intelligence Agency ( DIA), in the book “Inside the Investigation and Capture of Ana Montes” (free translation, no Portuguese version), published by the US Naval Institute Press.

When Belén was discovered, there was a shock in the intelligence community. According to Carmichael, she not only conveyed information about the United States to Cuba, but also influenced the way American services perceived the communist island. If Bill Clinton thus declared in 1998 that “Cuba no longer represents a threat to the United States”, Ana Belén made her contribution to this movement.

Among the privileged information passed on to the Cubans, in 1987, the spy provided the coordinates of a clandestine US special forces camp in El Salvador. Marxist guerrillas liquidated 90 people there. Years later, on the eve of his arrest, Belén would have transmitted the United States’ plans for the invasion of Afghanistan.

In addition to using the information collected by Belén, Havana shared the revelations with its allies Iran, Venezuela and Russia.

The Girl Who Hated US Military

The daughter of a US Army psychiatrist, Ana was born in 1957 on a US Army base in Nuremberg, Germany. The Puerto Rican family moved to Kansas, then settled in Maryland near Baltimore.

Ana’s father beat her mother, two younger brothers and sister, until her parents divorced when she was 15. Undercover agent Montes reportedly developed a hatred for the US military, which she associated with her father.

In his youth, Belén met a young Argentine leftist during a university exchange in Spain and embraced leftist ideas, while at the same time deeply criticizing Ronald Reagan’s policies.

Ana was hired by the US Department of Justice in the early 1980s as a clerk and earned a master’s degree in International Relations from Johns-Hopkins University. A few years later, she was recruited by the FBI.

She joined the DIA in 1985, visited Cuba the same year, rose through the ranks of the US administration to become the first political and military analyst on Cuban affairs in 1992, being called the “Queen of Cuba”.

Ana said during her trial in 2002: “I obeyed my conscience more than the law. I consider our government’s policy towards Cuba cruel and unfair.” According to her biography, she wrote from prison to a nephew: “I owe allegiance to principles and not to any country, government or person. United States, not to Cuba, not to Obama, not to the Castro brothers, not even to God”.