Arrested on charges of stabbing Michelle Maria Causo to death, the 17-year-old girl found dead in a shopping trolley in Primavalle, a suburb of Rome. A boy of his age, originally from Sri Lanka, was interrogated at length and arrested for the murder. The two knew each other but were not in a relationship.

Money, blood and drugs: this is what can be seen in its channels, as Repubblica reconstructs. “Contact me”, she writes on her open profiles, for those who want to buy cannabis and hashish. On her profiles, photos in clubs and in the Roman nightlife areas abound, from Trastevere to Ponte Milvio, evenings at Qube, group photos with “the gang” at the Colosseum, bottles of wine to show off.

In all, 13,000 followers on Instagram, to whom he offers videos with joints, photos of branded clothing, trap music. On TikTok instead he uses other tones. “I gave you a love no one else could give you,” she writes over his photos. He talks about a girl, Gaia, probably an ex of him. “I know I made mistakes”, but “I gave you a love that no one else could give you”.

But now, after Michelle’s death, his profiles are filled with insults and threats: “You don’t deserve to live”, “Man of m…”, “You better watch your back”, “You must rot in jail”, “Aren’t you ashamed of having killed a kid?”.