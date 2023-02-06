Bad Bunny has been the most streamed artist in the world for three years now. This weekend he opened the Grammys and in no time Taylor Swift was dancing enthusiastically in the hall. Yet most Dutch people do not immediately ring a bell as it does with colleagues such as Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles and the aforementioned Swift. Who is this ‘unknown’ world star?

Whoever plows through last week’s playlists of Qmusic, Radio 538 and 3FM for a hit by Bad Bunny, will be disappointed. No, on Dutch radio stations it is hardly played at all except for FunX. This is partly due to the music movement in which the 28-year-old Puerto Rican finds himself: reggaeton. Perhaps the most neglected child on Dutch radio, but now extremely popular. And Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, as Bad Bunny is really called, is the big star of that genre. How popular it is is also evident from Spotify’s streaming data. Last year he released the number Un verano sin ti out and within 24 hours that song was streamed 183 million times. In 2021, his music was played more than 9 billion times on the platform, even though he had not even released any new music in that year. The album El Último tour del mundo was from a year earlier, but was still streaming enough to cover all the major artists.

Read more under Bad Bunny’s Spotify playlist



<br />



Who is Bad Bunny?

See also Column | Another advisory report? Try it with an operetta Bad Bunny was born over 28 years ago in the town of Vega Baja in Puerto Rico. A few years earlier, reggeaton emerged in Panama in the 1980s. That is a mix of the famous reggae music from Jamaica in combination with dancehall and hip-hop. On the Caribbean island where Bad Bunny grew up, the new movement was popular. But there was also criticism of the strict religious island. The explicit songs were often full of lyrics about drugs, violence, poverty, friendship and love. Just like the life of the young people in the ghettos of Puerto Rico. However, the community decided to ban the cassette tapes containing the music. But the little Bad Bunny secretly manages to get hold of the reggeaton bands. He himself therefore starts creating his own music, in a cupboard in his own house in which he locked himself up. He is inspired by artists such as Daddy Yankee, who scored a world hit in 2010 with Gasolina. At the age of 20, Bad Bunny scores his first hit. But the accompanying clip does not fit the image that the world star now has. It shows a woman in red lingerie touching herself. It is part of the macho reggaeton culture of the time. But it is precisely that image that is tilting at that moment in Latin America. Young people question entrenched ideas about the macho culture and Bad Bunny responds to this cleverly.

Read more below the tweet in which Taylor Swift dances to the music of Bad Bunny See also Video The sudden rising flood caused tourists evacuation in the desert city in Petra



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Macho culture and misogyny

His lyrics are ironic and sexy, but topics such as macho culture and misogyny receive a lot of criticism. Oversexed men don’t determine who women are, they do that themselves, is his message. It is catching on far beyond the Caribbean. Still, we won’t really see the name Bad Bunny in the charts until the music industry changes thanks to services like Spotify.

MTV no longer determines whether the traditional radio stations are popular, but the youth themselves by streaming on the music platforms or YouTube. Boundaries are fading anyway, but other music streams are also emerging. And let reggeaton be one of the most popular in that.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny also shows his activist side. It is not only in his lyrics that he goes against the masculine culture. He also makes a statement on TV when he is invited by Jimmy Fallon. In a black skirt, he draws attention to the murder of a homeless trans woman in Puerto Rico. The media in his home country consistently refer to it as ‘a man’. “They killed Alexa,” reads his shirt. “Not a man in a skirt.” See also Mercedes warns Max Verstappen: George Russell and Lewis Hamilton much faster in final training

Read more below the tweet



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

All this ensures that Bad Bunny is now perhaps the greatest artist in the world, while he is hardly played on Dutch radio. In addition to the billions of streams, since his breakthrough in 2016, he has won just about every award there is, including multiple Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards and an MTV Video Music Award. And he also gets Taylor Swift, who grew up between country music, to dance at the Grammys, so the world conquest seems complete. Except for Qmusic, Radio 538 and 3FM.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: