Gordon (54) often hoped that he had found the love of his life, but the singer / presenter was always disappointed. Now he can’t believe his luck: he has been proposed to by his friend Gavin. But who is this Gavin Rozario anyway?

For the past twenty years, Gordon’s love life has been ‘a mess’, as he describes it. He had therefore given up hope of finding a life partner. Until at the beginning of this year he bumped into Gavin Rozario, 24 years his junior, at a concert in Melbourne, Australia. “Then the cards were shuffled differently,” said Gordon this week Radio 538. Gavin makes ‘forget all the pain’. On Valentine’s Day, the couple decided to make their love known to the world. And now, less than a month and a half later, Gavin is already on his knees – they are so sure of each other.

Gavin, 31, lives in Melbourne and works in retail, he reports on his Instagram account. Gordon clarifies that he has a ‘very good job’ at fashion house Burberry. “He’s got his stuff done.” Unlike his previous courtships, Gavin had no idea of ​​Gordon’s celebrity status. “I didn’t tell him that either. I thought: first let’s see how or what.”

Swooning over his Australian accent

Not much is known about Rozario. At the beginning of this year, he announced on Instagram that – as a dyslexic boy – he had been told that he would never be able to make art. “But here I am, proving the haters wrong by making a beautiful vase,” he captioned a photo of him making pottery. He also likes to make word jokes, and Gordon is the right place for that. He is completely swooning over Gavin’s Australian accent anyway. He didn’t even have to be so “savagely attractive,” Gordon joked on the radio. See also Official: Renault sells Lada to the Russians



Gavin is now also learning Dutch. Whether he will benefit much from what Goor teaches him in everyday life is the question: “I know everything I need to know”, the Australian joked in a video. “Sex, drugs and alcohol. The holy trinity.” And: “God damn it!”

In the short time they have been together, they have traveled quite a bit. For example, they spent 24 hours in Paris, the city of love, showed Gordon Dubai, where he lives today, and Gavin proposed to him in the Maldives. Their base will be Dubai for the time being, where Gavin will join Gordon. “For now, but I don’t think we will stay there. Maybe I can last another year in Dubai, but it is very empty. It’s very money oriented,” said Gordon. “Maybe we will live in Melbourne, maybe somewhere else.” See also Automatic in the future: bye-bye manual transmission

But first the wedding, sometime this fall. Gordon already has his eye on the ‘spectacular location’, now for the date. And then Gordon Heuckeroth is ‘finally freed’ from that surname. ‘Mr. Gordon Rozario sounds so much better,” writes the overjoyed SBS star.

On Valentine’s Day, Gordon presented his beloved to the general public:



A romantic getaway in Paris soon followed:



From the first moment they knew they were destined for each other:



It also clicks with Goors dogs Toto and Rocco:



And so a marriage proposal cannot be missed:



And they toast to a long and happy life together:



