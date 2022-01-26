At the end of 2021, Telemundo announced that it was developing season 2 of Pasión de gavilanes. The confirmation prompted fans to count down the days to see the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters on television again. With the recordings underway in Colombia, fans can already know a little more about the plot.

But the six original protagonists are not the only ones who return. The actress Zharick León, villain of the first part, will also be in the telenovela as Rosario Montes. She does not arrive alone and will be accompanied by her daughter, played by the Colombian Camila Rojas.

With the return of Rosario Montes, more than one viewer expects to hear again those songs from Pasión de gavilanes that gained great popularity almost 20 years ago. Undoubtedly, “Fiera inquiente” (Who is that man?), the emblem theme of the showis one of the most anticipated.

A few weeks before the launch of the telenovela, Camila Rojas has given a small spoiler on her Instagram account about this song. Without a doubt, the topic has divided the fans, who continue to talk about the first version, which was performed by the singer Ángela María Forero Chadid. She will not sing the song again in Pasión de gavilanes 2, since she has retired from music a couple of years ago.

Pasión de gavilanes: premiere date of season 2 by Telemundo

The second season of Pasión de gavilanes will premiere on February 14, 2022 on Telemundo. This was announced by the Hispanic network along with a teaser trailer. It is expected that it will also be broadcast on Netflix, a service that has the first part of the soap opera.