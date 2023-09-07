Almost a week after the transfer market ends, Club Deportivo Guadalajara announced the arrival of a new reinforcement. Is about Teun Wilke which will become part of Tapatio Sports Club in the MX Expansion League to later be considered by the first team.
Throughout these weeks, Guadalajara has been very aware of the transfer market, so for the first team they arrived Ricardo Marin, Oscar Whalley and Eric Gutierrez. However, Fernando Hierro and his team bet a lot on the basic forces of the club with a large number of promising youngsters and have not hesitated to continue strengthening their base of promising youngsters.
One of the last elements to have the opportunity to be part of the institution was Teun Wilke, a player who had also been followed by Club América. But finally, the attacker will continue to form in Verde Valle.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Teun Wilke The 21-year-old was born in Santiago de Querétaro and it was at the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro where he began his training as a professional soccer player. However, in the 2019/20 season he joined heerenveen, Dutch club in which he played three seasons. From there he emigrated to spal from Italy, was loaned to jong circle Belgium for a year and later returned to the Italian team. Finally, after a year off, he returns to Mexici and signed with the tapatio.
In his seven-year career, the Mexican forward played 72 games, scored 24 goals and gave five assists in 4,555 minutes of play. It will be unknown how it will develop in the tapatio of Arturo Ortegabut from the outset he comes to add and put himself under the orders of the coaching staff who can begin to give him an opportunity on the pitch in the coming days depending on his conditions and when he manages to stand out he will have the opportunity to be part of the first team in the future.
#Teun #Wilke #striker #future #Chivas
Leave a Reply