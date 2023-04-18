Who is Teresa Magni, Leonardo Pieraccioni’s girlfriend

Who is Teresa Magni, the girlfriend of the actor and director Leonardo Pieraccioni? In fact, the woman and the interpreter have been a couple for four years, as confirmed by Pieraccioni himself in an interview with Corriere della Sera in which he retraced his professional and private life.

“I’ve been with Teresa for four years who is out of the cinema, she sold coffee capsules, she also has a daughter, we see each other from Monday to Thursday, then I’m with my daughter Martina” revealed the director of The Cyclone.

Biography

Teresa Magni was born in 1981 and is therefore 16 years younger than Leonardo Pieraccioni, who is 58 years old. As confirmed by the actor himself, the woman is not part of the entertainment world even if it is not clear what job she currently does.

Born in Florence, like her partner, Teresa Magni has a daughter, Anna, from a previous relationship. Of her. On his Instagram profile, which boasts over 5 thousand followers, the woman frequently posts photos of both her daughter and her partner Leonardo Pieraccioni.

Several users have repeatedly stressed the similarity between Leonardo Pieraccioni’s new girlfriend and his ex, Laura Torrisi, with whom the actor and director had a daughter, Martina.

And just about Laura Torrisi, Leonardo Pieraccioni recently declared: “She is preparing something as an actress. Women on couple crises at 40 understand what men understand at 50. There are women who are not ready to be wives. Now Laura is 42 years old and I wish her a wonderful marriage for the next 60 years coming to 100 hand in hand with her husband ”.

On why his relationships don’t last long, the actor and director, on the other hand, said: “Marriage is a 50km marathon. You need to have breath and head to overcome critical moments. After a few bends, my shoelaces break. I don’t go beyond three years”.