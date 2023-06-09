Who is Teresa De Sio, Giuliana’s sister, a guest on Today is another day

Who is Teresa De Sio, Giuliana’s sister guest on Today is another day on Rai 1? Teresa De Sio, as mentioned, is the sister of the actress Giuliana. She was born in Naples on November 3, 1952, but she lived with her family in Cava de’ Tirreni. In 1976, however, she began her artistic activity with Eugenio Bennato and the Musicanovas, moving above all in the Italian popular tradition. In 1980, however, she released her first solo album On the land of the moon, in which she dealt with modern themes and sounds.

He has collaborated with good musicians, released the homonymous album Teresa De Sio and participated in the Fantastico program, the fourth edition presented by Gigi Proietti and Heather Parisi. Not just music. In 2010 the singer transformed her novel Put the devil to dance into a show halfway between theater, concert and storytelling and a year later she released the album Everything changes. Her second Roman, on the other hand, was born in 2015, entitled “L’attentissima”.

What is the relationship between Giuliana De Sio and her sister Teresa? “She’s crazy, she’s getting crazier and crazier – the actress told Verissimo-. Lately you have overflowed into a very nice madness, but I don’t know how controllable. We didn’t always get along, she and I, but since neither she nor I have an acquired family, we realize how precious this bond between us is. Keeping the relationship with her healthy and healthy is just a job for me. She is a cinephile, she is capable of watching 6 or 7 films a day ”.