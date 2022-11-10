“Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” has been one of the most anticipated Marvel movies by fans, as it would not only show what happened to the main character, played by the late actor Chadwick Boseman, but it would also be a film that would seek multiculturalism.

This is how the film introduces us to the new villain Namor, who is played by the Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta and whose clothing is inspired by Mesoamerican cultures, since it even incorporates a plume.

Who is Tenoch Huerta?

The interpreter in charge of giving life to Namor, the king of Atlantis and the first mutant in the world of Marvel, has a dazzling career in the Mexican audiovisual industry and Hollywood.

Huerta was born on January 29, 1981 and studied acting while finishing her degree in Communication and Journalism at the Faculty of Higher Studies Aragón, belonging to the UNAM.

What movies has he participated in?

The actor has received awards such as the Ariel of Mexican cinema and the Shorts Film Festival Mexico.

Within his filmography, tapes such as:

In what series has he participated?

Within the small screen, his most outstanding participations are:

Cappadocia (2008)

Mozart in the jungle (2015 – 2016)

Until I Met You (2016)

Narcos: Mexico (2018 – 2020), played drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero.