tayta bird He released his first song ‘Apu Yaya’ in 2014. At that time, he saw music as a hobby. He did not even have a stage name and used the real one, Edwin Carrasco Zedano. However, the song turned out to be the winner of the Electronic Producers Contest, an award given by the Ministry of Culture. This recognition led him to bet on his solo project, change jobs, meet his wife, be an ambassador for the Peru Brand and a precursor of futuristic folklore.

YOU CAN SEE: Manolo Rojas: what is your little-known facet as a singer like and what artists did you collaborate with?

Who is Tayta Bird?

Edwin Carrasco Zedano he is 39 years old. He is originally from Apurímac, but lived in Lima for more than the first half of his life. When he was 14 years old, he became interested in music and, having no money, his brother helped him assemble a cardboard guitar with wire strings for him to practice on. At that time, he did not think of being a musician, and, on the contrary, he dreamed of being a paleontologist. As for his musical tastes, indie, chillout, rock and Britpop were predisposed.

In 2011, he was part of the indie rock band, The Voidersled by the vocalist Alex Negreiros. They became the opening act for the American duo, Capital Citieson his way through Lima.

However, the following year, a family problem led him to Apurímac, to the Chullcay annex, in the town of Uripa. At his grandparents’ house, Tayta Eusebio and Mamay Eudosiacomposed ‘Apu Yaya’ (God Almighty).

“I found a photo of my musician grandparents with some big instruments (pampa corneta). I wondered ‘what was that, what was it for,’ “she said in an interview for La Mula. “That’s when I began to understand the meaning of music. I realized that the work of the musician in the mountains is not like the one here (in Lima). There was a very important part in them: to make people happygive them strength to continue working, so that they can continue doing their daily tasks.”

YOU CAN SEE: Mafer Portugal: what does your partner Ilio do, and how long have they been together?

In 2017, Tayta Bird got married. His wife’s name is Melissa Anne. On Facebook, she told how her love story was born. “In 2015, my song ‘Apu Yaya’ was played on KEXP, which brought me a lot of joy. In several countries, they made me notes, including a note in the USA, which Melissa managed to see. Later, she wrote to me asking for more music. We began to talk little by little and everything began to flow, ”she related.

Tayta Bird recounted on Facebook how he met his wife, Melissa Anne. Photo: Capture Tayta Bird Facebook

Meanwhile, music was still in the background and his main activity was related to construction. Until 2019, when he decided to take it seriously and adopted the name Tayta Bird. That year, he released his first EP, ‘Farewell carnivaland won the Ibermúsicas award.

With his second production, ‘Rework‘, which had the Huaca Pucllana as its premiere setting, consolidates its concept of futuristic folklore. “I call it ‘futuristic folklore’ because of the experience I try to convey in my concerts. In them I mix dance, clothing and visual elements, which collect sounds from my past. If we speak in a simpler term, it would be electronic fused with Andean music, ”he explained in an interview for La República.

Tayta Bird does not work alone. She has an ayllu made up of Marco Pérez ‘Maco’ (MC), Abel Peña ‘Jawar’ (percussionist and dancer), Ryan Privat (keyboardist) and Nataly Estrada (dancer). In addition, she collaborates with other artists such as Mamacha Freak & Ismael Resalme in ‘Memories’ (2020) and Renata Flores in ‘Shine’ (2023).

Finally, in her latest social media posts, Tayta Bird shows her enthusiasm for working with AI (artificial intelligence). This led him to a small discrepancy with the rocker Rafo Ráez, who maintained the following: “It’s plagiarism, don’t call it ‘artificial intelligence’. They are digital plagiarism programs.”

“Like everything that happens in us humans, we have artistic references to later create something. I have not seen anything created from nothing,” replied Tayta Bird.

YOU CAN SEE: How was the casting of Bryan Arámbulo in ‘Yo soy’ and which Christian singer did he imitate?

What is the newest of Tayta Bird?

tayta bird continue to create music. On July 28, he premiered ‘Renacer’ together with the multi-instrumentalist from Cuzco, Fight of the Puna Madre. For mixing and mastering, he turned to Gabo DJ. The single is a tribute to the song that his grandparents used to sing to call the animals of the mountain.

The theme stands out for its organic sound, which has been captured by Tayta Bird in her travels through Peru. These also serve as inspiration for his new musical concept, solar punk (optimistic look at the future), which will set the tone on his next album.

Finally, for the visualizer, he uses images made with artificial intelligence about possible futures in which the field, supernatural beings and electronics coexist in the same setting.

#Tayta #Bird #creator #futuristic #folklore #Peru